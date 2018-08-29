Online forum on teens’ mental health set for tonight. Johnson County Mental Health will be hosting an “Ask Me Anything” online forum on Facebook live tonight at 7 p.m. on the topic of teens’ mental health. Jessica Murphy, a licensed master social worker, and Renee Van Meter, a licensed specialist clinical social worker will answer questions from participants. You can participate in the forum here.

KNEA makes voting recommendations in fall election cycle. The Kansas National Education Association on Tuesday released its list of recommended candidates for the 2018 general election. The group says the recommendations represent candidates who have “expressed a commitment to strengthening public education in Kansas.”

KNEA’s recommended candidates for local contested races in the fall election are:

District 14: Angela Schweller (D)

District 16: Cindy Holscher (D)

District 17: Tom Cox (R)

District 18: Cindy Neighbor (D)

District 19: Stephanie Clayton (R)

District 20: Jan Kessinger (R)

District 22: Nancy Lusk (D)

District 23: Linda Gallagher (R)

District 25: Melissa Rooker (R)

District 29: Brett Parker (D)

District 30: Brandon Woodard (D)

The full list of recommendations for the state can be found here.