Shawnee to request CDBG funds for city street project, human services

A total of five community projects in Shawnee are projected to receive $285,302 in community development block grant funding for next year.

The Shawnee council in its Monday meeting conducted the first of two public hearings on the city’s 2019 community development block grant plan. The second public hearing will take place in September. The total amount of $285,302 is based on a Department of Housing and Urban Development formula that considers Shawnee’s population and socioeconomic status.

Shawnee staff recommended slating $236,102 in CDBG funding for 2019 to be used to supplement city funding for the improvement of 60th Street from Flint Street to Nieman Road. That city project is listed in the 2019-2024 Capital Improvements Plan and includes removal and replacement of the existing street to include grading, widening, curb, sidewalk and accessibility ramps, storm drainage facilities, pavement markings, and LED streetlight luminaires.

“The street and stormwater improvements will reduce the traffic hazards, increase pedestrian safety and reduce area flooding,” according to city records. The project area consists of single-family homes and commercial properties and is slated for completion in 2020.

The community development block grant (CDBG) program is designed to assist low- and moderate-income residents.

Shawnee received the same amount in 2018 in CDBG funding, so HUD has advised the city that it will receive a similar amount next year. Eligible projects include housing rehabilitation, stormwater and street and sidewalk improvements, subsistence payments to low-income Shawnee residents, and payments to subsidize childcare, according to an Aug. 27 city memo.

The city’s application requests allocating funds to human service providers that directly assist Shawnee residents, rehabilitate single-family homes and improve infrastructure in low- and moderate-income residents.

Three organizations in human services have requested CDBG funding, including:

$11,700 for Johnson County Parks and Recreation to help Shawnee families attend summer day camp

$7,500 for the Salvation Army to provide emergency assistance to Shawnee families

$5,000 for Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas to provide subsistence assistance to Shawnee residents

Additionally, Johnson County requested $25,000 for housing rehabilitation projects.