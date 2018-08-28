September is a month for dog lovers in Leawood

The Leawood Parks and Recreation Department is pleased to present the biggest month of events for dog owners in our history.

The 14th Annual Doggie Dunk will take place Tuesday, September 4th from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Dogs will enjoy the last swim of the summer at the Leawood Aquatic Center. This is the best dog-party of the year as the dogs can swim and socialize with their friends for a small fee. Dogs only in the pools please. For details, see www.leawood.org.

The Leawood Stage Company presents Bark! The Musical September 7, 8 and 9 at Ironwoods Park, 147th and Mission Road. The three performance times and prices vary. This show follows six canine characters for a day at Doggie Daycare. From the puppy who yearns to bark like a real dog, to the opera-singing poodle and the rapping street mutt – this musical has heart. People of all ages (and their furry friends will find BARK! howlingly funny and poignant. Presented from a dog’s point of view, the show depicts the joy in man’s best friend. Don’t miss this Kansas City premiere of Bark! The Musical.

Leawood Stage Company with the Leawood Animal Control Officers, present Bark in the Park a day of fun, activities and education for dogs and their companions. Join us September 8th at Ironwoods Park from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm.

The event will feature a Dog n’ Jog event through Ironwoods Park. Vendor booths will open at 10:00 am. Activities will include pet adoptions and demonstrations like agility, obedience, and Frisbee dogs.

Your dog can compete for prizes in contests such as: best kisser, best singer, best trick, best wag, best dressed, doggie dash, and dog/owner look alike competition.

The annual favorite “Pooch Paint” will be part of the event activities. Dogs will be assisted in creating artworks with their paws. Up to four of their favorite colors can be selected. All supplies are provided. Paints are non-toxic and washable. Dog owners will take home their dog’s beautiful canvas painting, suitable for framing.

Educational events and story time will take place at the Historic Oxford Schoolhouse and the Prairie Oak Nature Center.

The three performances of BARK! The Musical and the companion Bark in the Park event will benefit Leawoof Dog Park, KS KC Metro Animal Response Team and other local not-for-profit pet agencies.

See www.leawoodstageco.org for more information, schedules and advance ticket purchases.

Plan to mingle with your dog and fellow dog owners at Leawoof Dog Park Friday, September 14th, 5:30- 7:30 pm. Get acquainted over refreshments and libations while your pooches play inside the park. For a small fee, you will receive appetizers and drink tickets. Proceeds go to Great Plains SPCA. Advance registration is require at https://webtrac.leawood.org Code 3012000-1