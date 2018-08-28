Parisi Café and Evolve Juicery & Kitchen coming to The Vue in downtown Overland Park

Developer Hunt Midwest announced on Monday that it had executed a lease that will bring Parisi Café and Evolve Juicery & Kitchen to the ground floor of its new $49 million The Vue project in downtown Overland Park.

Parisi Café is expected to open in early 2019. Evolve Juicery & Kitchen plans to open in October.

It will be Parisi’s second cafe location in the metro area. Parisi has its flagship retail operation inside Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. The new 2,293 square foot space in Overland Park will serve espresso and coffee drinks as well as food including sandwiches, soups, and pastries that are baked at Parisi’s Crossroads bakery.

Evolve will offer a fast-casual dining concept in its 1,842 square foot space at The Vue. In addition to freshly prepared meals, Evolve will feature cold-press organic juices.

Parisi and Evolve will take up about half of the commercial space on the group floor of The Vue. The project also includes 219 apartments in the four stories above the ground level. The company says pre-leasing is under way for the one- and two-bedroom apartment units, with tenant move in expected in December.

Hunt Midwest president and CEO Ora Reynolds said the company had pursued Parisi and Evolve because they would offer attractive destination for both residents and downtown Overland Park visitors.

“We wanted The Vue to house a mix of retailers that would provide highly desirable products and services to our residents and the greater Downtown Overland Park community,” Reynolds said. “As locally owned, well-established businesses, Parisi and Evolve are in tune with the vibe of Downtown and add to the eclectic mix of retailers within walking distance of The Vue.”