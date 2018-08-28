Briefly noted: Johnson County horticulture agent Dennis Patton wins national award

Dennis Patton earns national honor for work as Johnson County horticulture agent. Johnson County horticulture agent Dennis Patton of the Johnson County K-State Research and Extension was recently given the National Association of County Agricultural Agents communications award in recognition of his efforts to connect with local residents. Patton, who writes a column for the Kansas City Star and has been featured in national press like The Wall Street Journal, had won the honor once before. [Dennis Patton Wins National Communications Award — K-State Research and Extension]

Shawnee Mission Postal Supervisor guilty of stealing gift cards from mail. A former supervisor at the Shawnee Mission branch of the U.S. Postal Service pleaded guilty this week to theft of government mail after being accused of stealing gift cards. Stacey Kampfer will serve probation and must pay $785 in restitution. [Former Shawnee Mission Post Office worker sentenced for stealing mail from hundreds — Kansas City Star]