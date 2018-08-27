Updates from Johnson County Community College: Discover the Maker Lab

Inventors, learners and creators find their home at the Johnson County Community College Maker Lab. An innovative technology workshop with tools, software and space for JCCC faculty and student academic use, the Maker Lab takes the isolation out of invention.

According to Meredith Nelson, Senior Education Tech Analyst, “A maker space is where academic theory and the real world come together. It’s a place where people can take ideas and make a physical object. In a sense, it takes project-based learning to a whole new level.”

Why a Maker Lab?

Makerspaces and hackerspaces are an emerging trend at colleges, universities and libraries. Three years ago, JCCC purchased its first 3D printer, and its Maker Lab has been growing ever since. Today, the Lab boasts the following equipment and capabilities:

3D Printers: Print physical objects from 3D models

Resin Printer: Create objects from a liquid resin using light

40w Laser Cutter: Cut and engrave wood, cardboard, leather and more

Electronics/Soldering Station: Work on electronics projects

Raspberry Pi: Use for electronics/computing projects and robotics

Arduino Kit: Implement microcontrollers into everyday projects

Nomad CNC: Engrave or cut through wood, soft metals, plastics, foam, wax and more

Implementing tech across academic disciplines

The Maker Lab has proven invaluable for JCCC students and faculty members as they stay on tomorrow’s cutting edge. Creators from academic areas across campus, including Graphic Design, Automotive Engineer Technology, English, Architecture and more, have made use of the space.

JCCC’s Culinary Academy has even stepped into the maker ring, using molds created by the Lab. Additionally, they recently secured the Foodini, a 3D printer that generates chocolate, doughs and more.

Keeping an eye on tomorrow

The Maker Lab plans to grow and expand, with the goal of allowing students to use the space for personal projects, as well as their academic assignments.

To stay up-to-date on the latest updates and outputs, visit the Maker Lab’s blog and Instagram page.