SM Northwest student Alyssa Mendoza takes second in KC Superstar finals. SM Northwest student Alyssa Mendoza took second place in this year’s KC Superstar finals, held Sunday night at Yardley Hall at Johnson County Community College. Mendoza was one of just 23 semi-finalists selected in this year’s competition, which is now in its ninth year, back in March. With a great performance at the semi-finals in June, she was one of ten to advance to last night’s finals. For her second place finish, she received a $5,000 scholarship.
It's your community. Make sure you're informed
No one else provides as much coverage of our community as the Shawnee Mission Post. Make sure you understand the issues affecting our area by becoming a subcriber today!