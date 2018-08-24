Lenexa city administrator Eric Wade announces intent to retire in 2019

Eric Wade, the city administrator who has overseen the completion of a new city hall, recreation center and much of the City Center development, announced today that he will retire from the city of Lenexa sometime in 2019.

Wade became city administrator in 2004 and has served a total of 15 years working for Lenexa. He is just the third city administrator in Lenexa history.

Mayor Mike Boehm issued a statement signaling his gratitude for Wade’s leadership of city operations.

“During his tenure, Eric assembled a world-class team of directors and employees to serve the citizens of Lenexa,” said Lenexa Mayor Mike Boehm. “His unwavering commitment to our community has made Lenexa a leader in the region and one of the premier cities in the country for residents and business investment.”

Wade is expected to leave the job in mid-2019. Boehm said the city will conduct a national search to find a replacement.

“Lenexa has a strong legacy of leadership and we anticipate our national search will attract the attention of a number of highly qualified applicants to the position,” said Boehm. “We appreciate Eric providing a 10-month notice of intent, which will allow for a rigorous search process and a smooth transition of leadership.”

Before joining Lenexa’s city staff, Wade worked in public administration roles for Johnson County government and the city of Merriam, as well as with Blue Springs and Kansas City, Mo.