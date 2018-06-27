Your Health: Health tune-ups for men

You take care of your car—checking the oil, rotating the tires and making sure everything is running as it should. Do you do the same for your health? Doctors aren’t just for sick people, and checking up on your health more regularly can keep big things from sneaking up on you.

Like you would get a yearly inspection for your car, you also need an annual physical. The “inspection points” will vary based on your age and family history, but it’s an important step for your health. Having your testosterone levels checked is also important, especially as you age. Appropriate testosterone levels help maintain a sense of well-being, and low levels cause the opposite.

