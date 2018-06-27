With victim still recovering, police increase reward for info on Prairie Village burglary, shooting

Prairie Village police as the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers have announced they are increasing the award for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators in the June 15 burglary that left a man in the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police report that the victim, who was taken to the hospital with multiple wounds in his torso, “is improving.” The man tried to stop an auto burglary in progress outside a home in 2500 block of W. 73rd Street around 11:30 p.m. that Friday.

No one has been arrested to date in the case. Law enforcement announced the were increasing the maximum reward for information that leads to an arrest by $500 to $2,500.

Police also announced they now believe there are two suspects connected to the case. Both are white males with thin builds. One has a buzz cut. The suspects were driving in a dark sedan.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All information can be submitted anonymously.