Roeland Park police say they won’t need city budget support for K-9 program next year

Roeland Park’s new K9 Police Officer Rango has finished his third week of training with the K9 training division of the Lenexa Police Department and is progressing ahead of schedule, according to Police Chief John Morris. The first part of Rango’s training should be complete by the end of July.

Roeland Park police have raised more than $20,600 through fundraising efforts to date, about a quarter of its total goal for the program. However, the department does not expect to need any city support for the K9 program in the 2019 budget, the city council learned during last week’s governing body workshop.

Rango, a German shepherd from Minnesota, arrived in Roeland Park in early June and is training with Sgt. Cory Honas.

Rango will be used for drug detection, building searches, suspect tracking and officer protection.