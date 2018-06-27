Merriam’s Brown Park gets new pickleball court, updated basketball court

Brown Memorial Park just got a pickleball court.

Jenna Gant, communications and public engagement manager, said pickleball has been gaining popularity in the area.

“The Irene B. French Community Center offers drop-in games on Monday evenings and Saturday mornings, and this now offers an opportunity for our residents to play outside,” Gant said. “It’s the only place in the city for outdoor pickleball games.”

Merriam also replaced the old half basketball court at Brown Memorial Park with fresh asphalt. Gant said the old asphalt was “cracked and in bad shape.”

Gant said total construction costs were $18,000.

Other amenities at Brown Memorial Park, which is at 5040 Booker Strett, include a walking path, picnic shelter, grills and picnic tables, playground equipment and a seasonal portable restroom.