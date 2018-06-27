Genesis Health Clubs buys out World Gym in Merriam, closes Shawnee Mission Parkway location

Genesis Health Clubs has purchased the World Gym facility in Merriam and moved its local operations there from its former space on Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Kyla Sims, a former employee with World Gym who is managing the new Genesis space, said Genesis recently bought out World Gym in Merriam and moved into the new space last weekend. The new address is 6501 E. Frontage Rd., Merriam, Kan.

Sims said Genesis was paying rent on the Shawnee Mission Parkway location, so company officials closed the space Friday, June 22, and moved into World Gym after purchasing the building.

Genesis Health Clubs combined equipment from the two facilities, which means there is more equipment for the new Merriam space, including more than 30 total treadmills, Sims added.

“We got a bunch of new cardio equipment,” Sims said. “We bought almost all their equipment from the Shawnee Mission equipment and cut some of our equipment.”

The Merriam location is open 24 hours on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. On Sundays, the gym opens at 7 a.m. On Fridays, it closes at 9 p.m. And on Saturdays, it is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.