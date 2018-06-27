Briefly noted: SMAC PTA, Lenexa and Shawnee Chambers to host candidate forums

Candidate forums set for local statehouse races. Voters looking for information about the primary candidates in some area races will have the chance to see the candidates in person at forums in the coming weeks. The Lenexa and Shawnee Chambers of Commerce will host candidate forums for the District 17 and 18 House seat races the afternoon of Tuesday, July 10 at the Shawnee Civic Center, 13817 Johnson Drive. District 18 candidates Cathy Gordon, Andrew Hurla, Eric Jenkins and Rep. Cindy Neighbor are confirmed. District 17 Rep. Tom Cox is confirmed and challenger Jim Eschrich has been invited.

And the Shawnee Mission Area Council PTA will host forums for the District 17, 18 and 23 races. The Forums for District 17 and 23 will be Monday, July 2 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Center for Academic Achievement. In the District 17 forum Democrat Laura Smith-Everett, and Republicans Cox and Eschrich will take part. In the District 23 forum, Republican Rep. Linda Gallagher and Democrat Susan Ruiz will take part. The District 18 forum will be Tuesday, July 3 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Center for Academic Achievement. It will feature Neighbor, Gordon, Hurla and Jenkins. KCUR’s Kyle Palmer will moderate both forums.