Spotted in Shawnee Mission: Yellow-crowned night heron, a doe and a cat bonding, Cooper’s Hawk on the lookout

It’s been an active week on the wildlife spotting scene here in Shawnee Mission!

Over the weekend, reader Brian Libeer passed along this shot of a yellow-crested night heron hanging out in the yard on 72nd Street in Prairie Village:

Looks like these guys have taken a liking to northeast Johnson County. Readers spotted these herons in Roeland Park last year.

Not far away, Roeland Park resident Hilary Sorio got a visit from a mellow doe.

“This lovely doe stopped by our yard yesterday for over an hour,” Sorio wrote. “Our cat checked her out, which she didn’t seem to mind in the least.”

And, finally, in north Leawood, John Blasdel caught this great shot of a Cooper’s hawk perched on a stump, meal in talon: