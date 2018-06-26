Shawnee woman killed in single-vehicle motorcycle accident on Johnson Drive

Shawnee police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding a single-vehicle motorcycle crash that left a 35-year-old woman who was a passenger dead and the driver in the hospital.

Here is the release put out by Shawnee police this morning:

On June 25, 2018 at around 11:03 PM, Shawnee Police Officers were Dispatched to investigate a one vehicle motorcycle crash on Johnson Drive near Barker Road.

An off-duty Shawnee Police Officer was driving by shortly after the crash occurred and found an unconscious female on the ground and started life saving efforts.

The Shawnee Fire Department and Johnson County Med-Act arrived on scene and pronounced the 35 year old female dead. She was a Shawnee resident and her name is being withheld at this time until her family has been notified. She was a passenger on the motorcycle involved in the crash.

The 41 year old male operator of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital for treatment.

This incident remains under investigation by the Shawnee Police Traffic Safety Unit to determine what may have contributed to the crash. One of the items that we are investigating is to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash.