L’Occitane latest in a string of closings at Oak Park Mall

Looks like there will be another vacancy at Oak Park Mall in Overland Park.

L’Occitane has informed customers that today will be its last day of operation at the mall, where it’s had a shop for the past four years.

The Oak Park location was L’Occitane’s lone remaining store in the Kansas City metro. It closed its space on the Plaza in 2017.

Banana Republic and Body Shop both closed their stores inside Oak Park Mall in January. And Nordstrom announced in February it would be pulling out of the mall and opening a new 116,000 square foot store on the Plaza in 2021.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc., indicated after the announcement of Nordstrom’s departure that it was looking to recalibrate the property for the changing retail environment.

“The retail environment is changing rapidly and this decision provides us with an excellent opportunity to transform Oak Park for even greater success in the future,” the company said at the time.