Briefly noted: Teacher contract negotiations extend to second day; Shawnee Mission students make KC SuperStar finals

Teacher negotiations set for second day in a row. Representatives of the Shawnee Mission School District administration and National Education Association – Shawnee Mission will meet again today after opening negotiations on a 2018-19 teachers contract Monday. The parties agreed to attempt to finalize agreements on a handful of issues as soon as possible before digging in to compensation issues. Among the items on the table Monday were scheduling parent-teacher meetings so as to accommodate the schedules of a range of situations as well as teacher work load.

Two Shawnee Mission students make finals of KC SuperStar singing competition. Two Shawnee Mission high school students are among the 10 finalists in this year’s KC SuperStar signing competition. Emma Mathieson, SM West junior, and Alyssa Mendoza, recent SM Northwest graduate, will perform in the finals August 26 at Johnson County Community College in the competition hosted by the Jewish Community Center. [Vocalists advance to the KC SuperStar finals — Shawnee Mission School District]