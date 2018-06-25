Updates from Johnson County Community College: Industrial Technology program spotlight

At Johnson County Community College, we are constantly growing and expanding our offerings to stay on the cutting edge – particularly when it comes to the Industrial Technology field.

JCCC is home to seven Industrial Technology programs. According to Richard Fort, Interim Dean of the Industrial Technology division, “Graduates from these programs are in high demand for well paying, fairly clean jobs. And the need for skilled workers is only going to grow not only in Kansas City, but also nationally.”

Building a Brighter Tomorrow

With an employment gap on the horizon, we recognize the need to upgrade our facilities to better meet the needs of today’s employers. That’s why we’re constructing a new Career and Technical Education center that will house our automotive technology, automation engineer technology, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning technology and electrical technology programs. The center will also have space for our Continuing Education division to provide hands-on workforce development training. This state-of-the-art facility will include 14 labs and emphasize JCCC’s commitment to technology and innovation.

Fort says, “This facility is going to benefit students greatly. It will allow us to get the trainer to student ratio down to two students per trainer, creating a stronger learning environment. It will also give us the opportunity to implement improved technology. The new labs will be outfitted with TV screens around the room so every student can clearly see demonstrations.”

The facility is projected to open in Summer 2019. In the meantime, we invite you to stay up to date on construction progress.

Discover Our Programs

Want a closer look at our Industrial Technology programs? Here’s what you need to know:

Automation Engineer Technology: As manufacturing becomes more automated and complex, employers are looking for critical thinkers and problem-solvers. We prepare you to develop, install and maintain automated systems used in an industrial setting.

Construction Management: Construction managers keep projects on schedule and on budget. Our Construction Management students learn to manage, coordinate and supervise projects from kickoff to completion.

Electrical Technology: We train electricians to install and maintain electrical systems in homes, businesses and industrial settings. The curriculum emphasizes hands-on instruction integrated with the study of the National Electrical Code.

Electronics Technology: Students learn to work on all forms of electronics systems, including manufacturing lines, washing machines, 747s and more.

Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC) Technology: We offer the only HVAC program accredited by PAHRA in Kansas. The HVAC technology certificate program equips you with basic job skills needed to service and maintain residential heating and air-conditioning equipment.

Plumbing: This future program will train students to identify and repair basic components in a plumbing system. Topics will include soldering and brazing, plumbing repair, and sizing water distribution lines. Students will also learn the International Plumbing Code and International Fuel Gas Code.

Metal Fabrication/Welding Technology: Metal fabrication/welding teaches welding skills in the areas of shielded metal arc welding, gas metal arc welding, flux core arc welding, gas and tungsten arc welding, oxy-fuel welding, oxy-fuel cutting, and plasma arc cutting. The students also will receive training in safety, basic blueprint reading and metallurgy.

For those interested in pursuing a career in industrial technology, Fort lends these words, “There is great opportunity in the trades for students who are very intelligent and have the ability to work with their hands. You can work your way up in these fields to management and have a strong career.”

For more information on our Industrial Technology programs, reach out a member of our Admissions team.