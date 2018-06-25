SM Northwest debaters Emmanuel Osei and Julian Kuffour take top speaker awards at national tournament

SM Northwest debaters Julian Kuffour and Emmanuel Osei may have had to settle for for third place in policy debate at the National Speech and Debate Association’s National Tournament in Fort Lauderdale last week — but each walked away with a pretty amazing individual honor.

Osei and Kuffour, cousins who have racked up wins as partners on the debate circuit this year, took first and second place, respectively, in the overall speaker awards at the tournament, which brought together hundreds of the best debaters from high schools across the country.

The duo advanced through four days of competition to make it to the semi-final round of policy debate, where they met Stephen Lowe and Danish Khan of Blue Valley Southwest. Lowe and Khan won that round on a 3-2 decision by the judges, and advanced to the finals. Lowe and Khan became the first team from Kansas in 90 years to win the NSDA title.

Osei and Kuffour were among approximately 350 students considered for the speaker awards.

The two finished second in the country in the National Catholic Forensics League Grand National Tournament in May.