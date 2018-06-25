Shawnee Mission planning to bring Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools veteran David Smith on as Chief Communications Officer

The Shawnee Mission Board of Education tonight is expected to approve the hiring of David Smith, who has led Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools public affairs operations for several years, as the district’s new Chief Communications Officer.

Smith moved to Kansas City in the late 1990s to become the Assistant Superintendent for Communications in the Kansas City, Missouri School District. Prior to that role, he had worked in roles for the Kettering Foundation and for the Annenberg Institute for School Reform at Brown University. He also worked as the Vice-President for Education at the Partnership for Children, which produced annual analyses of school performances for districts in the metro area.

Smith, who has been with KCKPS for the past 13 years, holds degrees from Yale University and Yale Divinity School, and started his career as a middle school teacher.

Incoming Superintendent Michael Fulton said Smith’s background would make him a valuable addition to the administration.

“David brings a wealth of experience in school communications and will lead the district’s efforts to ensure the SMSD community is informed and engaged with our work,” Fulton said.

For his part, Smith cited the district’s history of excellent outcomes as part of the appeal.

“I am excited to join the dynamic team at the Shawnee Mission School District,” said Smith said. “The district’s long tradition of excellence, along with Dr. Fulton’s passion for continuous improvement in a student-focused environment, makes this an exciting place for me to learn, grow and contribute.”

Pending approval by the board at tonight’s meeting, Smith would begin his new role July 5.