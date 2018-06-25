El Salvadoreño set to open in new location on 87th Street this week

Jay Senter - June 25, 2018 8:33 am
The new location is across from the Central Resource library branch on 87th Street.

Fans of central American cuisine have reason to celebrate this week.

Eight months after the restaurant closed its original location in downtown Overland Park, the owners of El Salvadoreño announced on social media that they plan to hold a soft opening at their new space today from noon to 9 p.m.

“We hope to see a some of y’all tomorrow. We should be ready to go fully by Thursday through the rest of the week!” read a message on Facebook posted Sunday.

The new location, at 9860 W. 87th Street in Overland Park, is across the street from the Johnson County Library’s Central Resource branch. It’s larger than the original, and features an outdoor patio.

The Santa Fe Drive location closed in October after six years of operations, with management indicating that they couldn’t come to terms on a new lease with the property owners. The initial plans called for the 87th Street location to open just a few weeks after the Santa Fe Drive location closed.

Doughnut Lounge took over the Santa Fe Drive space after El Salvadoreño vacated it — but closed down after just five months of operation.

