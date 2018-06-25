Briefly noted: Hundreds demonstrate for family reunification in OP; Fairway pool 60th anniversary celebration postponed

Hundreds demonstrate against family separations outside Yoder’s office. More than 300 people lined 79th Street outside Rep. Kevin Yoder’s downtown Overland Park office Friday evening to protest the separation of immigrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border and call for reunification. [Hundreds of supporters of immigrants rally outside Rep. Yoder’s Overland Park office — Kansas City Star]

Fairway reschedule’s 60th anniversary of pool for July 7. Unseasonably cool weather led Fairway to reschedule the 60th anniversary celebration for its pool that had been set for Saturday. The celebration, which will include games and special concession items, will be 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 7. Regular daily admission costs apply.