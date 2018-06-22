Leawood Stage Company presents West Side Story

The Leawood Parks and Recreation Department, in cooperation with the Leawood Stage Company will present West Side Story July 13, 14, 15 & 19, 20, 21 at 8:00 pm each evening in the Ironwoods Park Amphitheater, 14701 Mission Road, Leawood, KS 66224.

Set in 1957 New York City, West Side Story is a musical retelling of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. The world’s greatest love story takes to the streets in this landmark Broadway musical. Young lovers are trapped between prejudice and warring street gangs, the “American” Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks, in the book by Arthur Laurents. Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice is one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching and relevant musical dramas of our time.

Leonard Bernstein’s music and Stephen Sondheim’s lyrics create one of the most memorable pieces of theater in the history of Broadway. It’s exciting, sophisticated score by Bernstein and Sondheim is often considered Broadway’s finest. This musical is packed with songs that have stood the test of time, such as “Tonight”, “Somewhere”, “Maria” and “One Hand, One Heart”.

The Leawood Stage Company is proud to celebrate their twentieth season by presenting “Shows with Purpose”; each production will feature a philanthropic opportunity to “give back” the community. This production will aid the recovery of Puerto Rico in the aftermath of hurricane Maria.

West Side Story will feature a large cast of teens and young adults and promises to be an enjoyable free night of theatre under the stars. Bring the entire family to beautiful Ironwoods Park.

Leawood Stage Company presents the highest quality free theater in the area. We offer summer performances free to the public, serving senior citizens on a limited budget or families that might otherwise not be able to afford live theater performances. This is a great way to introduce young audiences to the arts.

Some seating is available at the amphitheater, however we recommend bringing a blanket and/or lawn chairs. Picnics are welcome but alcohol is not allowed in the park. Dogs must be leashed and we request that they not disturb the audience members around them. Check www.leawoodstageco.org for rain cancellations or the Parks & Recreation Rainout line at 913-982-2433.