Briefly noted: Funeral procession for Dep. Rohrer runs through Merriam, Shawnee; SMNW debaters make it to NSDA semifinals

Funeral procession for Dep. Patrick Rohrer runs through Merriam, Shawnee. A funeral procession featuring dozens of law enforcement vehicles made its way through Merriam and then Shawnee Thursday ahead of private services for Dep. Patrick Rohrer, a Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Department officer who was killed during an inmate transfer last week. Rohrer, a 2001 graduate of SM Northwest, worked as a police officer in Merriam in 2012. Rohrer, 35, leaves behind his wife Sarah and their two children, Emma and Connor, among others.

SM Northwest duo of Julian Kuffour, Emmanuel Osei make it to NSDA semifinals. Cousins Julian Kuffour and Emmanuel Osei wrapped up their high school debate careers with an impressive run at the National Speech and Debate Association National tournament in Fort Lauderdale, making it to the semifinals. The duo finished second place in the National Catholic Forensics League Grand National Tournament in May.