Shawnee Mission Education Foundation partnership gives students chance to learn leadership skills in pilot program

A select group of Shawnee Mission high schoolers have been participating in a pilot program that is providing them with leadership training — and a paid internship.

The new Leadership Shawnee Mission program was created through a partnership of the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation, William Jewell College and local businesses and non-profits.

Training for the students commenced June 11 and runs through June 29. Participants have spent days learning leadership skills from trainers with William Jewell’s Tucker Leadership Lab and will get a chance to work with professionals from organizations including Shawnee Mission Health, DEMDACO, Smith and Loveless, Youth Volunteer Corps, ACI Boland, Just Like You Films, TED Systems Inc., REACH Healthcare Foundation and Soft Warfare.

In addition to the classroom-setting training, students will complete a 42-hour paid internship at a local business or non-profit.

“We recognize that an essential part of a great education is preparing our kids for the workforce or college,” said Kimberly Hinkle, executive director of the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation. “This program provides students vital leadership skills including financial literacy, conflict resolution, servant leadership, communication and collaboration through experiential activities, readings, leadership models, group work and fun homework assignments.”

