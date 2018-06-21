Shawnee Mission area cities dominate new list of best places to live in Kansas

If you live in the Shawnee Mission area, you’ve got it about as good as it gets in the state of Kansas, according to a new set of rankings from the website Niche.

Eight of the top ten slots in the website’s 2018 Best Places to Live in Kansas rankings are filled with Shawnee Mission area cities. The top ten are:

Leawood Prairie Village Overland Park Westwood Fairway Lenexa Lawrence Shawnee Olathe Mission Hills

Other northeast Johnson County cities fared well in the rankings as well, with Mission coming in at spot 11, Roeland Park at 14 and Merriam at 19.

Niche based the rankings on a variety of factors, including quality of public schools, crime rates, affordability of house, cost of living and the job market.

Niche, a data-driven analysis project originally started out of Carnegie Mellon University, has looked favorably on the Shawnee Mission area in other ranking sets as well, recently naming Overland Park the second best city in the country to buy a house.

You can see the full set of rankings of for the 2018 Best Places to Live in Kansas here.