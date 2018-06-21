Overland Park approves nearly $300,000 in improvements for 4 playgrounds

Four Overland Park playgrounds will get new equipment and/or resurfacing this year. The city council recently approved bids for upgrades at four parks that would replace the surfacing and current playground equipment.

South Lake Park’s current playground mulch will be removed and replaced with a unitary synthetic turf at a cost of $62,600.

Three other parks – Hickory Hills at 54th Terrace and Mackey; Kensington at 123rd and Grant; and Regency Lake at 149th and Lamar – will get the same resurfacing plus some new play gym equipment with slides and climbing elements, but with some slight variations and colors from the illustration above.

The improvements at those parks will cost $225,000.

The new play gyms will replace equipment that is almost 20 years old, said Scott Shierk, manager of parks and forestry for the city’s park service.