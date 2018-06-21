It’s almost VillageFest Pie Contest time — here’s what you need to know to enter

Folks…can you smell it? That beautiful scent of dough and butter and fruit and sugar getting to know each other in the oven?

Let me tell you what that is: It’s the smell of pie. Pie and freedom.

If the Fourth of July is near, that means it’s time to start thinking about Prairie Village’s annual VillageFest pie contest. Here’s the deal: the city will have judges on hand at Harmon Park during the celebration to judge pies in three categories: fruit, not-fruit, and youth (for bakers under age 12).

There’s no entry fee. And there are cash prizes for the category winners as well as the grand prize winner.

A few items of note:

Pies must be made from scratch (no frozen crusts or canned fillings).

Walk-ups are accepted as space allows…

BUT pre-registration is strongly advised and will ensure you’ve got a spot.

You can pre-register your entry here.

This year’s pie judges are: