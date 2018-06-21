Briefly noted: Family facing $132,000 in damages after boy knocks over statue in Overland Park

Overland Park asks family to foot $132,000 bill for damages to statue boy knocked over. A family attending a wedding reception at the Tomahawk Ridge Community Center received a bill for $132,000 for damages done to a statue that a young boy knocked over. The city claims the parents were not monitoring the child closely enough. The parents have pushed back, noting that the statue was not bolted down or otherwise secured. [Parents Get $132,000 Bill for Statue That Fell On Their Son — Fortune]

Roeland Park building permits down, with no rebuilds to date this year. Building permits in Roeland Park were down in the first quarter of 2018 over last year’s numbers, according to the May 2018 financial report. The city issued 94 building permits at a value of $782,000 in the first quarter of 2018. None of the permits were for new builds, though six permits were for residential remodels totaling more than $50,000. “This is an indicator that while the city may not see the volume of new home construction that it has saw in 2017, the residents are choosing to reinvest in their existing homes in Roeland Park so they can remain in the community,” the city report said. Nine new houses were permitted in Roeland Park in 2017, with 35 remodels that same year. In 2016 three new builds were permitted, according to city staff.