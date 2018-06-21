Best Bets for the Weekend: Lenexa BBQ, night fishing at Shawnee Mission Park and a youth triathlon at the JCC

Behold! A smorgasbord of family fun awaits this weekend!:
- Don’t miss the chance to partake in our state’s official BBQ contest, The Great Lenexa BBQ Battle. Festivities get rolling at 4:30 on Friday in Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park. There are children’s activities, food trucks, and music, but the real fun comes in checking out the names and booths of the 185 competitors.
- Hop on the Pickleball train this weekend at Town Center. Hosted by Dink Pickleball and taking place in the Town Center north parking lot, this event invites new players to see what all the fuss is about. Learn more here.
- Head south to the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens for the 11th annual Stems: A Garden Soirée. Stems is a garden party benefiting The Arts & Recreation Foundation of Overland Park, which supports Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, the OP Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, and city art installations. Enjoy bands, dancers, artists, restaurants, fine wines and beers and fireworks.
- It’s not just the heat and humidity – it really is turning into the South Pacific at Theatre in the Park for the last two weekends in June. This classic story of love and learning on a small island in the midst of World War II has won numerous awards since its debut in 1949.
- If fishing is your thing, you might be interested in doing it overnight at Shawnee Mission Park this weekend. If you have a valid Kansas fishing license and a JCPRD fishing permit, grab your fishing pole and lantern The park will be open for fishing only and park police officers will be on duty throughout the night.
- There’s still time to register for the annual Youth Triathlon held at the Jewish Community Center taking place Sunday morning. Kids from 4 to 17 compete in running, swimming and biking.