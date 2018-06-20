Your Health: Think local – cooking from the farmers’ market





Eating locally harvested foods isn’t just trendy; it’s an easy way to opt for produce that’s fresh, affordable and sustainable. A weekend wander around the Farmers’ Market is relaxing, but how do you make it productive?

The Farmers’ Market Cookbook comes complete with menu ideas focused on local fruits and veggies. We dig into finding out what’s in season and what you can make with your Farmers’ Market finds. From smoothies to fruit butter, each recipe is tastier than the last.

Looking for more Farmers’ Market tips? The full guide is available at MyHealthKC.com, your resource for living well in Kansas City. Backed by the experts at Shawnee Mission Health, MyHealthKC.com helps you explore local recipes, guides, wellness events and more to support your daily health journey.