Briefly noted: Buffett announces new GEICO service center, 500 jobs coming to Lenexa; Apartment fire in Shawnee

Jay Senter - June 20, 2018 6:53 am
Waren Buffett and Gov. Jeff Colyer helped cut the ribbon at the announcement of a new GEICO service center in Lenexa. Photo credit office of Gov. Jeff Colyer.

Buffett announces new GEICO center, 500 jobs coming to Lenexa. Investor Warren Buffett was in Lenexa with GEICO CEO Tony Nicely to announce a $10 million investment in a service center in Lenexa that will bring 500 jobs with it. The 55,000 square foot facility is located at 11214 Renner Road. It’s expected to be fully operational by August. [GEICO announces new service center in KC Region — Kansas City Area Development Council]

Fire displaces 20 from Shawnee apartments. A two-alarm blaze at the Hampton Woods Apartment Homes in Shawnee damaged 20 apartment units and displaced 14 adults and six kids overnight. [20 apartments damaged by early morning fire, displacing 14 adults and 6 children — Shawnee Dispatch]

Arts Council of Johnson County gets $5,000 grant from Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission for veterans program. The Arts Council of Johnson County was awarded a $5,000 grant from the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission for smART Exchange: Veterans and the Arts. The 15-year program, smART Exchange, is a partnership among the council, After Action Network and Johnson County Park & Recreation District, to explore the mashup of the arts with other professions. The program focuses on how the arts can be a creative outlet for veterans as well as a tool for healing and a viable post-service career option. These pilot workshops will teach digital photography techniques, color theory and mixed media. Select artwork created in the workshops will be exhibited next spring.

