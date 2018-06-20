Briefly noted: Buffett announces new GEICO service center, 500 jobs coming to Lenexa; Apartment fire in Shawnee

Buffett announces new GEICO center, 500 jobs coming to Lenexa. Investor Warren Buffett was in Lenexa with GEICO CEO Tony Nicely to announce a $10 million investment in a service center in Lenexa that will bring 500 jobs with it. The 55,000 square foot facility is located at 11214 Renner Road. It’s expected to be fully operational by August. [GEICO announces new service center in KC Region — Kansas City Area Development Council]

Fire displaces 20 from Shawnee apartments. A two-alarm blaze at the Hampton Woods Apartment Homes in Shawnee damaged 20 apartment units and displaced 14 adults and six kids overnight. [20 apartments damaged by early morning fire, displacing 14 adults and 6 children — Shawnee Dispatch]

Arts Council of Johnson County gets $5,000 grant from Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission for veterans program. The Arts Council of Johnson County was awarded a $5,000 grant from the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission for smART Exchange: Veterans and the Arts. The 15-year program, smART Exchange, is a partnership among the council, After Action Network and Johnson County Park & Recreation District, to explore the mashup of the arts with other professions. The program focuses on how the arts can be a creative outlet for veterans as well as a tool for healing and a viable post-service career option. These pilot workshops will teach digital photography techniques, color theory and mixed media. Select artwork created in the workshops will be exhibited next spring.