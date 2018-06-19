Developer looking to bring senior living apartments, villas to Veterans Park area in Shawnee

Plans for a new senior housing development near Veterans Park in Shawnee are in the works.

The rezoning request, unanimously approved last month by Shawnee’s planning and zoning committee, included a preliminary plan for the development of independent senior housing units adjacent to Veterans Park, located at Johnson Drive and Pflumm Road.

The rezoning request — from mixed use and residential use to only residential use — and preliminary plan for the development got council approval on a 7-0 vote last week. Council member Justin Adrian was absent.

Current plans for the development include 61 attached villa units in 30 buildings on the western side as well as 236 apartment units in five buildings on the northern and eastern sides. The villa units will be for sale, according to a June 11 city memo from Planning Director Paul Chaffee. Each villa unit, at 1,558 to 2,300 square feet, will have two bedrooms, two baths, a two-car garage and a basement area. The apartments will be age restricted.

Pat Regan with Regan Realtors said the development will allow residents to “retire” from house maintenance duties such as lawn care, eventually making room for in-home care opportunities in their old age.

The living units will be a mix of one- and two-bedroom units containing 720 to 1,080 square feet. Four of the apartment buildings will be four stories, and one building will be three stories.

Construction on the project would begin only after the final development plan and final plat receive future council approval.