Briefly noted: Warren Buffett reportedly coming to Lenexa today

Report: Warren Buffett coming to Lenexa today for announcement. The Kansas City Business Journal Reports that Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO Warren Buffett will be visiting Lenexa today to make an announcement regarding the expansion of GEICO into the area. [Sources: Buffett will announce expansion of his favorite investment to Lenexa — Kansas City Business Journal]
