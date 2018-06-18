Updates from Johnson County Community College: Lace Up for Learning 5K Run-Walk

Stretch those hamstrings because the Lace Up for Learning 5K Run-Walk returns to Johnson County Community College on Oct. 14! In its sixth year, the race continues to build in popularity and is on track to have nearly 300 participants this year.

Making Strides for Scholarships

At JCCC, we know scholarships help make students’ educational aspirations a reality, and pave a path toward a brighter tomorrow. That’s why all proceeds from Lace Up for Learning directly benefit our students. In just five years, the race has raised more than $25,000 for student scholarships.

“Lace Up for Learning 5K Walk-Run is a great community event that promotes wellness while raising money for scholarships,” said Judi Reilly, the event’s coordinator and Program Director of Development for the JCCC Foundation. “We’re hoping to build upon the event’s past success this year. With JCCC’s affordable cost per credit hour, small faculty to student ratios and extensive student support services, scholarship donations and participation in events like this 5K run-walk go a long way in helping students on their road to success.”

In addition to community participants, many JCCC students, faculty and staff members step up to the starting line. Here’s what two of our own have to say:

Scott Gilmore, Associate Professor of Industrial Technology: “I got involved in Lace Up for Learning because it was a close and convenient way to exercise in a social setting, while competing primarily against my own time. Only later did I realize just how many students significantly benefit from the race’s registration fees. Many of these students, who may very well sit in my own classes, would not (some could not) otherwise have an opportunity to attend college, learn in an innovative environment and broaden their life experiences. The race revenue generated through Lace Up for Learning truly makes a difference in students’ lives…as well as being a fun, social and healthy activity.”

Sandra Warner, Deputy Chief Information Officer and Director of ACS: “I have participated in Lace Up for Learning each year. I love the motivation it gives me to get out and run each morning while raising awareness and scholarships for our students!”

Need additional incentive to register? JCCC’s President, Dr. Joe Sopcich, will be among the runners, and for each person who finishes ahead of him, he will donate $5 to JCCC’s scholarship fund.

Registration Deadlines

When it comes to a student’s access to resources for academic success, every stride counts. Don’t wait; register for Lace Up for Learning 5K Walk-Run today! Here are the details:

Early bird registration (before July 1):

$25 – Individual

$22 – Team of 2 (per person)

$20 – Team of 3+ (per person) and individual student rate

Regular registration (July 1–Oct. 11):

$30 – Individual

$27 – Team of 2 (per person)

$25 – Team of 3+ (per person) and individual student rate

Last-minute registration (Oct. 12 until race time on Oct. 14):

$35 – Individual

$32 – Team of 2 (per person)

$30 – Team of 3+ (per person) and individual student rate

Interested in Sponsorship Opportunities?

You can also make a larger contribution to the Lace Up for Learning 5K Run-Walk. Join Garmin, Ramin and Ashley Cherafat, and Marienne and Brad Brown as event sponsors. Sponsorship opportunities start at $500.