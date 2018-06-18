Rudy’s Tenampa Taqueria coming to former Panzon’s space in Lenexa

A taqueria that’s built up a loyal following at its original location on Westport Road in Kansas City, Mo., over the past 25 years will be opening an expansion location in Lenexa.

Rudy’s Tenampa Taqueria said it expects to be open in the former Panzon’s space in the Country Hill Shopping Center at 87th Street and Lackman by mid-August. Panzon’s had been operating in the location for nearly three decades when it closed abruptly in March.

Rudy Garcia, founder of Rudy’s Tenampa Taqueria, said the location’s history as a Mexican restaurant was among the factors that led to the decision to open his second location there. Rudy’s expects to bring back some of the employees who had been working at Panzon’s at the time it closed to work at the new Country Hill spot.

“Our family and employees are excited to bring our traditions and authentic Mexican cuisine to Lenexa,” said Garcia, “We look forward supporting the city as well as the community as a whole for many years to come.”

The original Rudy’s opened in September 1993, with a menu featuring recipes from Rudy’s mother Dora.