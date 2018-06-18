Prairie Village police turning toward resident security video to help with investigation into Friday shooting

Prairie Village police say they are looking into a number of leads in an effort to identify the person who shot a man multiple times Friday during an attempt to foil an auto burglary in progress.

Capt. Byron Roberson said Monday that investigators had used information gathered through its Village Video Cooperative program, which allows residents to register their private security cameras with police, to gather more information about the incident and attempt to identify a suspect. Through the Village Video Cooperative program, which is strictly voluntary, police can ask residents for access to their security camera footage if a crime takes place in the area.

Police say the victim was shot multiple times in the torso, and that he remains in stable condition in the hospital. Investigators have identified the type of weapon that was used in the shooting, but are not releasing that information to the media.

Investigators believe multiple auto burglaries in the vicinity of the shooting – which took place in the 2500 block of W. 73rd Street late Friday — were related to the suspect who shot the victim.

“DNA obtained by the Crime Lab will confirm it but that takes a while to get back,” Roberson said.

At this point, police have not identified any accomplices to the crime. The suspect is described as a white male with a short haircut who was wearing a black t-shirt at the time of the shooting. He was driving a dark sedan.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Prairie Village police at 913-642-5151, or the TIPS Hotline, 816-474-8477.