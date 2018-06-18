Briefly noted: KCUR fact checks Yoder claims on border situation; Job fair coming to Lenexa

KCUR fact checks Yoder claims on family separations. Following his statements in response to growing concerns about the separation of families attempting to enter the country seeking asylum, KCUR published a piece Friday fact checking Rep. Kevin Yoder’s positions on the immigration situation, including his claim that a recent court ruling necessitated the separation of families. “The policy of separating children from their families was not ‘imposed’ by the settlement but was rolled out by Attorney General Jeff Sessions in May,” write KCUR’s Kyle Palmer and Nicolas Telep. “The New York Times points out that while Flores does govern how minors are to be treated in custody, there is no stipulation requiring them to be separated from their parents.” [Fact-Checking Kansas Congressman Kevin Yoder’s Statements On Immigration — KCUR]

OptumRx to hold job fair in Lenexa for 234 new positions. OptumRX, a pharmacy business that’s part of the UnitedHealth Group family of businesses, will hold a job fair at the Lenexa WorkForce Center, 8535 Bluejacket Street, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, June 19. The positions will be in pharmacy roles and customer services jobs and will be based at the OptumRx offices in Overland Park.