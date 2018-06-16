Person shot multiple times after trying to stop auto burglary in Prairie Village

Jay Senter - June 16, 2018 7:31 am

Prairie Village police say a person was shot multiple times Friday night after apparently trying to stop an auto burglary in progress outside a home in the 2500 block of W. 73rd St.

Police have not released information on the medical status of the victim.

The incident occurred around 11:35 p.m. Friday. Police say the suspect is a white male with a short haircut who was wearing a black t-shirt at the time of the shooting.

Police say the suspect was driving a dark colored “sedan type” vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Prairie Village police at 913-642-5151, or the TIPS Hotline, 816-474-8477.

