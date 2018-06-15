Briefly noted: Prairie Village leaders discuss challenges of teardown-rebuild trend; Minor injury in roll-over accident in PV

Jay Senter - June 15, 2018 7:00 am
Prairie Village is looking to balance the demand for new homes in the city with a desire to preserve neighborhood aesthetics.

Prairie Village leaders discuss approach to managing teardown-rebuild trend. Prairie Village Mayor Laura Wassmer and councilmembers Serena Schermoly and Tucker Poling were guests on KCUR’s Up To Date on Wednesday to discuss the challenges of preserving the city’s original neighborhood aesthetics with the demand for newer, larger homes. [Prairie Village Home Teardowns Rankle Residents — KCUR]

Minor injuries in roll-over accident in Prairie Village. A Prairie Village police officer found a vehicle that had been involved in a roll-over accident near 79th Street and Tomahawk around 2:30 a.m. “The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was treated at the scene and later transported to an area hospital with minor injuries,” said the police department in a release. “The preliminary investigation indicates speed and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor to this crash.”

