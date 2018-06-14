Demolition of Faith Lutheran Church building to make way for new park in Prairie Village

The Faith Lutheran Church building that’s stood at the corner of 67th Street and Roe Avenue for more than six decades will soon be demolished to make way for a new park in Prairie Village.

Faith Lutheran’s congregation voted to disband in 2016 after years of dwindling membership, with church leaders ultimately deciding to sell the property to Prairie Village for $1.1 million for use as a public park.

Melissa Prenger, senior project manager with Prairie Village public works, said the city had gotten word that all utilities had been cut off to the site earlier this week. She said the city expects for demolition work to be completed by July 15.

Meanwhile, consultants from BBN Architects and a steering committee have been working on design and programming for the future park, which will add park space to the currently underserved northern part of the city.

“Once we have a layout we will go back to the public for a meeting,” Prenger said. “We are hopeful that we can start construction this fall.”

The current project timeline calls for the new park, which will be called North Park, to open for public use sometime next spring.

You can find out more about possible park amenities, including play structures, a fitness court and gardens on the city’s website here.