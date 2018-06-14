Briefly noted: Overland Park ranks high among cities where Millennials are moving; Santa Fe Commons input meeting tonight

Overland Park among top 20 destination cities in the country for Millennials. A new analysis of census data by the website SmartAsset suggests Overland Park is faring well in attracting new Millennial-aged residents. The city was 14th among the 217 cities considered in the rankings of places where Millennials are moving. [Where Are Millennials Moving – 2018 Edition — SmartAsset]

Overland Park public input session on Santa Fe Commons set for tonight. Overland Park will host an open house format meeting at the Matt Ross Community Center this evening from 6 to 8:30 p.m. to get feedback on the future of Santa Fe Commons Park. “This is the first phase of public involvement and will help create a preliminary design for the park’s future,” said the city in a statement. “After the research phase of the project has concluded, the consultant will present potential renovation ideas for the park. The governing body will consider plans that both include, and exclude, space for the Overland Park Farmers’ Market at Santa Fe Commons Park.”