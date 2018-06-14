Best Bets for the Weekend: Father’s Day celebrations, World Cup, and camping out

Dad and everyone else in the family have lots to choose from this weekend:
Tonight from 4-8 Johnson County Community College’s Cosmetology Department is hosting a father-daughter hairstyling and beauty workshop. Cosmetology and Esthetic students will provide step-by-step training for basic hairstyles, nail polishing, make-up and skin care. This event is free, no appointment necessary and open to all ages. Attendees can enter to win a gift basket, salon discounts and other great prizes.
- Today also marks the start of the World Cup. Maloney’s, will be hosting watch parties and opening early for some games. Call ahead or check out their door signs for more info.
- On Friday night watch (arguably) the greatest movie of all time, The Muppet Movie, in one of two locations:
1) at Electric Park in Lenexa. Lawn games begin at 7:30, movie starts at dusk.
2) In Santa Fe Commons in downtown Overland Park. . Come early to rock out with the fantastic Ernest James Zydeco Band, which starts at 7.
- The Lenexa Public Market celebrates dads two ways on Saturday, with an art project for “Superhero Dads” and an afternoon concert and food party with the Doo-Dads.
- This Saturday join The Great American Campout and sleep under the stars in one of the most beautiful parks in Johnson County. Campers receive passes for a Pedal Boat Rental, admission to the Beach, and tickets to The Little Mermaid at The Theatre in the Park.