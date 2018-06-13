Your Health: Healing from all angles

You have a problem. You see a doctor. You receive a diagnosis. You look into what can help. For many, this process ends with medication or surgery, but complementary therapies can ease symptoms and promote healing alongside more traditional medicine. Where alternative therapies are used in place of conventional medicine, complementary therapies are non-invasive and evidence based therapies to be used in conjunction with medical or surgical treatment.

Whether it be pairing meditation with medication or art therapy with physical therapy, complementary therapies offer a variety of healing benefits as well as calming the mind and spirit. Learn more about the complementary therapies Shawnee Mission Health uses to promote healing.

