Olive Tree’s new Overland Park location offers cooking classes, more retail

Olive Tree, a locally-owned olive oil and balsamic vinegars shop in Overland Park, has relocated to 7044 W. 105th St., to make room for cooking classes on site as well as locally-made food and kitchen gift items. The new location opened this spring.

“We’re so thrilled to have the space to serve our customers and conduct classes regularly in a real kitchen,” said store owner Mindy Riley. “When I first opened my store seven years ago, I wasn’t even thinking about cooking classes or working with local chefs for demos, so to have the space is so exciting.”

Riley said the move will allow the business to meet changing demands from customers.

“We understand the trend and demand for building experiences and making memories with friends and family,” he said.

Olive Tree plans to offer up to 10 cooking classes a month featuring well-known local chefs and up-and-coming amateur cooks. Chef Jasper Mirabile of Jasper’s Restaurant, opened the store with the first cooking class. Other chefs scheduled to offer classes include Chef JC Gregg, Craig Jones, Judith Fertig, and more.

The retail side of the store will continue to feature extra-virgin, infused and flavored olive oils from seven different countries and aged balsamic vinegars that come from Modena, Italy. With more space, Olive Tree is able to expand its retail section to feature more locally-made and artisan bulk spices, sauces, tapenades, jarred olives, gift baskets and kitchen accessories.