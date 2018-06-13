Mission: Board Games family plans to open new coffee shop in Twisted Sisters space

After six years of early mornings, Sandi Russell is preparing to close her Twisted Sisters coffee shop on Johnson Drive at the end of this month.

But folks used to getting their caffeine fix in the spot at 5606 Johnson Drive are in luck: The family behind the Mission: Board Games store that opened next door in 2016 is planning to open a new coffee shop there in the coming months. Julie Hans, whose son Mason runs the board game store with his girlfriend Angelia Essex, confirmed that she plans to take over the shop.

Hans doesn’t have an opening date set at this point, and the crew is still finalizing a name, but she said she expects to continue much of the “homey coffee shop atmosphere that Sandi has created.”

“I plan on keeping some of the current menu items but also changing it up a little in the aesthetics, food and beverage departments,” Hans said.

There will be a few physical changes to the shop, including the addition of a doorway between Mission: Board Games and the coffee shop. While the focus will be on coffee shop culture between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., Hans said the family is looking to create a “board game cafe” atmosphere between the hours of 2 and 9 p.m.

“What got me excited is that I love the idea of community!” Hans wrote of the plans. “I think a coffee shop/cafe can be the heart of a community. Sandi has done an excellent job creating that in the last 6 years! I’m excited to continue on and blend it with the board game cafe concept! There are some exciting things happening in downtown Mission and I’m excited to be a little part of it!”

Twisted Sisters will host its final Coffee with a Cop event Friday, June 29 from 8 to 9:40 a.m. The final day for Twisted Sisters will be Saturday, June 30.

Russell said she’s excited that a coffee shop will continue in the space.

“I am very excited about this new venture for them and that their commitment to the community will continue what Twisted Sisters Coffee Shop started 6 years ago,” Russell said.