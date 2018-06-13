Four dozen Shawnee Mission area elected officials sign letter asking Yoder to intervene in separation of children from parents at border

Update 11:04 a.m.: The group of organizers who collected the signatures of the initial 58 area elected officials say they’ve received a wave of feedback from others who did not get a chance to sign the letter. They’re planning to release an addendum with more signatories in the coming days.

A bipartisan group including four dozen elected officials from the Shawnee Mission area — from state representatives, to school board members to city council men and women — has signed a letter asking Rep. Kevin Yoder to use his authority as Chair of the Homeland Security Appropriations Committee to “demand the U.S. Department of Homeland Security abandon the practice of forced separation” of children from parents at the border.

State Reps. Linda Gallagher, a Republican, and Jarrod Ousley, a Democrat, plan to deliver the request letter to Yoder’s office in downtown Overland Park today at 2 p.m. A total of 58 officials from the Kansas 3rd Congressional District area signed the letter.

“The separation of children from their parents to deter asylum seekers will have significant long lasting consequences for the safety, health, development and well-being of children, and violates well established international law protecting asylum seekers, and the constitutional right to due process,” reads the letter. “Family unity is a foundational principle of child welfare law, and a parent’s rights to the care and custody of their child is afforded strong protection under the U.S. Constitution, viewed as a fundamental liberty interest.”

Yoder was appointed to the position of Chairman of the Homeland Security Subcommittee on Appropriations in May. Earlier this month, he conducted a two-day fact finding mission on the U.S.-Mexico border. In an interview with KMBZ after returning from that trip, he expressed sympathy for the separated families, but noted that “Not all of these cases are what you would think; these minors are being trafficked and being used.”

Those comments drew a rebuke from some of his political opponents. Tom Niermann, a history teacher seeking the Democratic nomination in the Kansas 3rd Congressional District race, said the practice of separating children from parents is “not the United Stated I teach my students about — a beacon of democracy and human rights.”

Signatories to the letter included the following Shawnee Mission area officials:

State Senators

Barbara Bollier

Pat Pettey

Dinah Sykes

State Representatives

Stephanie Clayton

Cindy Holscher

Nancy Lusk

Cindy Neighbor

Brett Parker

Melissa Rooker

Jerry Stogsdill

County Commissioners

Ed Eilert

Jason Osterhaus

JCCC Trustees

Lee Cross

Angeliina Lawson

Shawnee Mission Board of Education members

Heather Ousley

Mary Sinclair

Laura Guy

Prairie Village governing body members

Mayor Laura Wassmer

Terrance Gallagher

Chad Herring

Sheila Myers

Jori Nelson

Ron Nelson

Tucker Poling

Dan Runion

Mission governing body members

Ken Davis

Sollie Flora

Arcie Rothrock

Hillary Parker Thomas

Merriam governing body members

Al Frisby

David Neal

Overland Park governing body members

Logan Heley

Roeland Park governing body members

Mayor Mike Kelly

Becky Fast

Jennifer Hill

Michael Poppa

Shawnee governing body members

Mayor Michelle Distler

Justin Adrian

Lindsey Constance

Jim Neighbor

Michael Sandifer

Matt Zimmerman

Westwood governing body members

Jason Hannaman

Jeff Harris

David Waters

The letter in its entirety is embedded below:

Download (PDF, 4.49MB)