Briefly noted: Spots still open for Lenexa Community Days parade; Moseley sentenced to 10 years in prison for payday lending

Spots still open for Lenexa Community Days Parade July 4. The city of Lenexa says it still has a few openings for its annual Community Days Parade to be held the Fourth of July. “We welcome all community entries from vehicles to bicycles to walkers — so there’s no excuse not to sign up!” said the city on Twitter. Entry rules and an application can be found here.

Former NEJC resident Rick Moseley, Sr., sentenced to 10 years for payday lending. Rick Moseley, Sr., a former northeast Johnson County resident who was convicted last year of wire fraud, identity theft and racketeering, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for his role in a large payday lending scheme. [Another Kansas City payday lender is off to prison, this time for 10 years — Kansas City Star]