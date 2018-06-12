Memorial service set for former Merriam councilman Jim Wymer

Memorial services for Jim Wymer, 74, a longtime resident of Merriam who served on the city council are set for next week. Wymer died in his home Tuesday, May 2, 2018.

Wymer’s memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. June 23 at his church, Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 7230 Quivira Road, in Shawnee

A former council member who served two terms — 2001 to 2005 and again from 2013 until January 2017 — Wymer was well known in Merriam for his efforts to start the Flags 4 Freedom at the Merriam Marketplace. While serving on the council, he worked to stop the eminent domain of his and several other properties on Merriam Lane. He also facilitated efforts to have restroom facilities placed at Merriam City Market.

Wymer was also a founder and board member of the Downtown Merriam Partnership, as well as a member of the drainage board.

He was born Jan. 15, 1944, in Pleasanton, Kansas. Wymer served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1966. As a Nuclear, Biological and Chemical warfare specialist, he transported explosives during the Vietnam War.

Wymer owned JL Wymer Construction before retiring in 2014.

Wymer was preceded in death by his brothers, John, Gene, Harold and Dale; and by his sister, Evelyn. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Carol; a daughter, Jessieca Pennington and her husband Larry; two sons Jason Wymer and Jeff Wymer; and nine grandchildren Taylor, Garrett, Zibah, Lyric, Mias, Jason Jr., Troy, Derek and Ashley.